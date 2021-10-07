Plays, concerts coming up

‘Puffs’ coming to HCT soon
The Hickory Community Theatre is presenting the cheeky comedy, “Puffs.”
Performances are Oct. 15-30 in the Jeffers Theatre at 30 Third St. NW, Hickory. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.
The play follows a group at a wizarding school. For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain school of magic and conquered evil.
The play, however, is not his story. It is the story of the Puffs, who happened to be there, too. The play is for anyone who has never been destined to save the world, but tried to anyway.
Not exactly leading the Puffs is Wayne, a nerdy wizard boy from New Mexico. In the Hickory production, Wayne is played by Paul Sapp.
Although Sapp has been in numerous productions before, this is his first time stepping onto the HCT stage. He’s previously been behind the scenes.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m.
Opening night on Oct. 15 features reduced price tickets: $12 for adults and $10 for youth and students. Regular price tickets, Oct. 16-30, are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.
Due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in Catawba County, and in accordance with the latest guidance from the CDC, the Hickory Community Theatre strongly recommends patrons wear a mask or other face covering while inside the building.
For show times and tickets, call 828-328-2283 or visit hickorytheatre.org.
Lonesome River Band playing in Valdese
The 2021-22 Concerts at the Rock Bluegrass season will open Saturday, Oct. 9 with a special performance from Lonesome River Band.
This will be the first of six monthly concerts hosted by the Old Rock School in Valdese through March of next year.
A respected name in bluegrass music, Lonesome River Band captivates fans with their trademark acoustic sound. In addition to touring for most of 2021, the group recently released their new album “Singing Up There: A Tribute to the Easter Brothers.”
Members include banjo player and band leader, Sammy Shelor, vocalist and guitarist Jesse Smathers, fiddle player Mike Hartgrove and newest members Adam Miller and Kameron Keller.
“We’ve been fortunate to have the opportunity to host Lonesome River Band on our stage in the past and are looking forward to welcoming them again as our season openers,” said Morrissa Angi, director of community affairs for Valdese.
“They are truly a crowd favorite and the perfect way to kick off an impressive lineup of talent this season at the Rock.”
All attendees are encouraged to wear masks.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
Discounts for veterans and children are available by calling 828-879-2129 to purchase. Tickets are also available online at concertsattherock.com.
Library hosting plant workshop
Join April Tyner from the local business and plant boutique Life Doesn’t Succ on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. for a workshop all about house plants.
Participants are invited to bring a plant they have questions about as well as a pot for replanting.
Tyner will demonstrate how to repot plants and provide instructions on how to care for house plants. For questions about what kind of pot to bring, stop by Life Doesn’t Succ at 221 First Ave. NW, Suite 103, Hickory, or email april@lifedoesntsucc.com.
For more information, call 828-304-0500.
Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.
Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library.