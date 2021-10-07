Plays, concerts coming up

‘Puffs’ coming to HCT soon

The Hickory Community Theatre is presenting the cheeky comedy, “Puffs.”

Performances are Oct. 15-30 in the Jeffers Theatre at 30 Third St. NW, Hickory. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.

The play follows a group at a wizarding school. For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain school of magic and conquered evil.

The play, however, is not his story. It is the story of the Puffs, who happened to be there, too. The play is for anyone who has never been destined to save the world, but tried to anyway.

Not exactly leading the Puffs is Wayne, a nerdy wizard boy from New Mexico. In the Hickory production, Wayne is played by Paul Sapp.

Although Sapp has been in numerous productions before, this is his first time stepping onto the HCT stage. He’s previously been behind the scenes.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24, at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m.