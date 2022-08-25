Plays, concerts and fantasy theme story time

‘Memphis’ opens Friday at Hickory Community Theatre

The Hickory Community Theatre’s production of the Broadway musical “Memphis” opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling the box office at 828-328-2283.

Tickets for all performances are $16 for adults and $10 for youth and students.

Inspired by actual events, “Memphis” is about a white radio DJ who wants to change the world and a Black club singer who is ready for her big break. The stellar cast of local and regional actors takes the audience on a journey filled with laughter, emotions and rock ‘n’ roll.

Performances of “Memphis” are Aug. 26 through Sept. 10, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m.

This show is rated PG-13 and contains language that some audience members may find upsetting. Viewer discretion is advised.

Dirty Grass Soul at the hum

On Saturday at 7 p.m., the hum presents Dirty Grass Soul. Proudly hailing from Shelby, Dirty Grass Soul has been entertaining audiences across the Carolinas and beyond since their formation in 2011.

With a sound that draws much influence from traditional music of the North Carolina foothills, Dirty Grass Soul manages to bring a new, refreshed and reenergized sound to their music that falls somewhere between country, bluegrass and Southern rock ‘n’ roll.

Big Byrd’s Smokehouse food truck will be selling food during the concert. Buy advanced tickets at thehum.live. Entrance for kids 12 and younger is free.

Skate Rink Jukebox in Valdese

Skate Rink Jukebox takes the Family Friday Nights stage in Valdese on Friday at 7 p.m.

Dance the night away to a wide variety of hits as the band keeps the party going on Temple Field. Bring a chair and come ready for a night of great music. The concert is free to the public.

Skate Rink Jukebox performs a variety of music ranging from R&B, rock, country, reggae and beach.

Concessions will be provided by the Heritage Middle Parent Teacher Organization.

Fantasy story and craft time at the library

Come to the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Sept. 1 at 4 p.m. for a family story time focusing on reading and crafting together. Create flying dragons, wizard hats and build houses for all our gnomes that need a home.

This program is recommended for kids age 5 and up. Registration is required. Register at hickorync.gov.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. The Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.