Play senior bingo at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

HICKORY — Senior bingo is offered at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on the second Monday of each month at 10 a.m. Each session lasts about an hour, and the next session will be Monday, Nov. 14.

The emphasis is on having fun in a friendly environment. Play is at a relaxed pace making it perfect for people of all playing levels. Bring friends or attend on your own and meet new people. Senior bingo is sponsored by Patrick Beaver Memorial Library’s Friends of the Library.

This program is free and open to anyone 55 and older. Registration is not required. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block.