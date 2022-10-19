 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plant swap to be held in Learning Lab at library

HICKORY — A plant swap will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. 

Plant enthusiasts are invited to share their love of all things plants by coming to the Learning Lab for the event. Bring seeds, starts, perennials, and/or houseplants to swap and learn about phone/tablet apps you can use for plant identification and care. 

This program takes place in the Learning Lab on the second floor of Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The Learning Lab supports creativity, exploration, connection, and accessibility through hands-on learning. 

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

