Plant swap planned at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

HICKORY — Share your love of all things plants by participating in a plant swap at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Learning Lab at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Bring seeds, starts, perennials, and/or houseplants to swap and learn about phone/tablet apps you can use for plant identification and care.

This program takes place in the Learning Lab on the second floor of Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The Learning Lab supports creativity, exploration, connection, and accessibility through hands-on learning.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.