 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Plant swap planned at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library

  • 0

HICKORY — Share your love of all things plants by participating in a plant swap at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 in the Learning Lab at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Bring seeds, starts, perennials, and/or houseplants to swap and learn about phone/tablet apps you can use for plant identification and care. 

This program takes place in the Learning Lab on the second floor of Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The Learning Lab supports creativity, exploration, connection, and accessibility through hands-on learning. 

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 most popular reptiles in the world, according to Wikipedia pages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert