Plant some milkweed and help preserve the Monarch butterfly

Well, it’s official, the Monarch butterfly has been put on the endangered species list. The next step will go one of two ways; either it will become extinct, or people will actively prevent this from happening.

The first option is easy. We can achieve it by doing nothing.

The other option is more difficult and will need to be widespread.

The Monarch butterfly is one of the most recognizable butterflies, with its deep orange color, bordered in black, with black veining through the wings and white dots along the edges. Due to habitat loss, the Monarch Butterfly population has dropped over 90% since 1990.

The native Milkweed is the only host plant for Monarchs, and development has destroyed many of these plants. Milkweed, or Asclepias, is the only host plant for Monarchs to lay their eggs on. Milkweed produces glycoside toxins to deter animals from eating the eggs. Once caterpillars emerge, they eat the milkweed leaves, absorbing the toxic sap. The caterpillars are immune to the poison, making them unattractive to other predators.

There are several species of butterfly weeds, and it is important to find the ones native to your region. The most common milkweeds for North Carolina are common milkweed (Asclepias syriaca), butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa), swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnata), and whorled milkweed (Asclepias verticillata).

Some of the big box stores are carrying Asclepias curassavica, or tropical milkweed. While it is showier than native milkweed, the key point is, it’s not native. When planted in Southern states, tropical milkweed tends to continue to flower into fall and winter in mild areas, causing the Monarch to possibly miss its migration cycle, putting it at even more risk. So, forgo the temptation of the more colorful plant and stick with the native varieties.

The Monarch migration is a natural phenomenon. Each Monarch has an inner compass that directs it to its destination, though it has never made that journey before. Encouraging cities, neighborhoods or creating your own native habitat will go a long way to helping to preserve the existence of the Monarch butterfly. Plant the native milkweed, along with coneflowers, asters, blazing star and blue lobelia to name a few.

Every spring, our grammar school windows were covered in Monarchs, which we made by cutting out butterfly silhouettes from black construction paper and backing with orange tissue paper, making them look like stained glass images. Let’s hope future generations have the chance to see the real thing.