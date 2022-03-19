 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Plant Share Library to be celebrated at event

  • 0

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library invites plant-lovers to an open house celebrating the Plant Share Library. The open house and workshop will begin at 2 p.m. on March 26 at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

As part of the library's developing makerspace, the Plant Share Library allows patrons to share plants; donate what you’d like, take what you can use. There will be a hands-on propagation lesson where attendees will leave with a plant start and learn how to propagate plants on their own. 

Registration is not required but space is limited to the first 45 people on a first-come basis. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert