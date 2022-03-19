Plant Share Library to be celebrated at event

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library invites plant-lovers to an open house celebrating the Plant Share Library. The open house and workshop will begin at 2 p.m. on March 26 at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

As part of the library's developing makerspace, the Plant Share Library allows patrons to share plants; donate what you’d like, take what you can use. There will be a hands-on propagation lesson where attendees will leave with a plant start and learn how to propagate plants on their own.

Registration is not required but space is limited to the first 45 people on a first-come basis. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.