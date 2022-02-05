 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plant Share and Propagation Library now open
0 Comments

Plant Share and Propagation Library now open

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Visitors are invited to come check out the Plant Share and Propagation Library at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The Plant Share and Propagation Library, which opened Friday, invites users to learn about nature by connecting STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) in our everyday lives through the sharing of plants.

In this space, people can share loose cuttings or small potted plants, attend plant workshops, and more. The Plant Share and Propagation Library is open during normal library hours. Plant availability and selection changes often. To participate, bring in healthy plants to share for donation. All adoptable plants are available on the plant wall and on the propagation tables, ready for you to keep and take home.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear what athletes think of fake snow at Olympics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert