Plant Share and Propagation Library now open

HICKORY — Visitors are invited to come check out the Plant Share and Propagation Library at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The Plant Share and Propagation Library, which opened Friday, invites users to learn about nature by connecting STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) in our everyday lives through the sharing of plants.

In this space, people can share loose cuttings or small potted plants, attend plant workshops, and more. The Plant Share and Propagation Library is open during normal library hours. Plant availability and selection changes often. To participate, bring in healthy plants to share for donation. All adoptable plants are available on the plant wall and on the propagation tables, ready for you to keep and take home.