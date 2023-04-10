CHERRYVILLE — The 22nd annual C. Grier Beam Truck Museum Antique Car Show will take place on Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The theme of this year’s show is “Remember the Pickup." All entries must be 25 years or older to enter. This year three classes of cars will be judged — original, modified and pickup truck. Trophies will be awarded to the top three winners of each class. All three classes will be eligible for a chance at the “Best of Show” award.

Dash plaques and goody bags will be given to the first 50 entries. Registration fee is $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the show. Car show registration begins at 8 a.m. Trophies will be presented at 12:45 p.m.

The C. Grier Beam Truck Museum is an ideal host with its own unique collection of antique trucks and trucking memorabilia. The museum is open to the public with no admission charge. The street will be closed to traffic so viewers can browse the vintage car display, tour the Truck Museum and enjoy the Cherry Blossom Festival sponsored by the Cherryville Chamber of Commerce.

There is something for everyone, including food vendors, live music, crafts and great classic cars and trucks.

Anyone interested in participating in this event may call the museum at 704-435-3072 for more details. A registration form is also available at www.beamtruckmuseum.com.

The museum is located at 111 N. Mountain St., Cherryville. Operating hours are Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

After-hours contact is Stan Bumgarner at 704-214-0955 or send email to info@beamtruckmuseum.com.