Plans announced for 2023 pottery and antiques festival

HICKORY — The Historical Association of Catawba County and the North Carolina Pottery Center will host the 26th annual Catawba Valley Pottery & Antiques Festival on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, at the Hickory Metro Convention Center.

This event brings together potters and vendors from across the Southeast to exhibit and sell their unique artistry and craftsmanship.

Friday evening will consist of a special party for premiere and VIP ticket holders.

VIP tickets are $75 and will include a Southern gourmet meal that begins at 6 p.m. At that time, VIP ticket holders will have the opportunity to dine with the potters for a meet and greet. VIP tickets also give you the opportunity to be first on the pottery show floor at 7 p.m. and include a complimentary gift bag and two free drink tickets from the cash bar. VIP ticket holders will also be entered into a special drawing. VIP tickets must be purchased in advance.

Premiere tickets are $30 and grant you early buying opportunities that begin at 7 p.m.

Friday night VIP tickets may be purchased online at www.catawbavalleypotteryfestival.com/tickets and must be purchased in advance.

Friday night premiere tickets may be purchased online at www.catawbavalleypotteryfestival.com/tickets or at the door on Friday, March 24.

The Saturday event will welcome the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will offer buying opportunities, pottery demonstrations, and a lecture by renowned potter Ben Owen III. Saturday tickets may be purchased online and at the door. They are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-12.

The goal of the Catawba Valley Pottery & Antiques Festival is to bring together traditional potters and dealers to create a quality show that celebrates the region's pottery heritage, one of North Carolina's most treasured cultural resources. The mission of the festival is to foster an educational event where the public may learn about traditional North Carolina pottery, within the wider context of Southern pottery, and to provide an opportunity to purchase, collect, and study this unique cultural resource through contact with working potters and knowledgeable pottery dealers.

The Catawba Valley Pottery & Antiques Festival began in 1998. The festival is a nonprofit event benefiting the Historical Association of Catawba County in Newton, and the North Carolina Pottery Center in Seagrove. More than $500,000 has been donated to the institutions over the past 25 years.