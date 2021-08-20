Plans announced for 2021 film festival

HICKORY — The 2021 Footcandle Film Festival will be held Sept. 22-26, marking the seventh year of the festival bringing films from around the world to the area and hosting discussion with the filmmakers that made them.

The 2021 festival will offer in-person film screenings at the Hickory Community Theatre in downtown Hickory along with virtual, online opportunities to view many of the selections.

A complete list of the films, their descriptions and trailers can be found on the festival website (www.footcandlefilmfestival.com).

On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the festival will start with a free, outdoor screening of the classic film “Raiders of the Lost Ark” to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its original release. This outdoor screening will be held on the SALT Block lawn starting at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public with no ticket required. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets for enjoying the film.