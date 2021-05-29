Planning underway for Hiddenite celebration

The Center’s Lucas Mansion Gallery exhibit will celebrate Lucille Earp’s years of contributions to the Hiddenite Center and Alexander County. Earp will be on hand to greet gallery visitors and will be available to discuss her exhibited works and have prints available for sale.

Celebration applications are now available for fine arts and crafts vendors, commercial vendors, food vendors, and performers. Cost for a 10-by-10-foot vendor space is $40 per space if purchased prior to Aug. 15. If a larger space is needed, vendors are welcome to purchase multiple booths and request that they be placed side by side. Vendor spaces purchased on Aug. 15 or after that date are $50 per space. First-time artists and crafts vendors applying to show at Celebration are required to submit a minimum of three photos or slides representative of the work that they plan to offer for sale. Public information booths are also available for nonprofit organizations, businesses, and individuals. Booths for distributing information with no sales are $15 each.