Planning underway for 133rd Soldiers Reunion

NEWTON — Planning is underway for Catawba County’s historic patriotic festival Soldiers Reunion, when for a week in mid-August its war veterans are honored. The 133rd Soldiers Reunion returns to downtown Newton with family-oriented activities.

“Soldiers Reunion has survived many wars across our globe, COVID, and a bunch of misunderstandings locally, and this year will be better than last,” said Wayne Dellinger.

Catawbans are marking their calendars and setting aside a week spotlighting cruisin’, musical entertainment, beauty pageants, athletic events and a highlight parade focusing on the theme of American patriotism.

Reunion will kick off Sunday, Aug. 14, following earlier beauty pageants. Events continue through Reunion Day on Thursday, Aug. 18, the traditional “third Thursday of August” date that has reigned since the 19th century. The showcase Soldiers Reunion parade will take place that day.

About 10,000 people visit downtown Newton throughout the week to take part in the festivities. Newton American Legion Post 16 and the Newton Merchants Association sponsor and organize the week-long celebration.

The Soldiers Reunion observance in Newton is believed to be one of the longest running patriotic celebrations in the United States not based on a holiday. The tradition began in Newton, the county-seat city, on July 4, 1889, when Civil War veterans answered a statewide call for recognition of their wartime service and to register for pensions. The gathering on Court Square led to annual veterans’ reunions, starting the popular patriotic event then called Old Soldiers Reunion.

Now, the celebration offers a variety of events for veterans and the community to enjoy, many of which are still centered around the iconic 1924 Courthouse Square.

The week begins with the Cruisin’ Car Show on Sunday, Aug. 14. Vintage cars and trucks from across the decades up to 1972 will be on display beginning at 2:30 p.m. The classic vehicles will cruise city streets starting at 6:30 p.m.

Concerts entertain the crowds on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 7:30 p.m. on The Square. Gospel music fills the air Aug. 15, beach music gets everybody moving on Aug. 16, and plans are in motion for a country music concert on Aug. 17.

The late afternoon Baby Parade takes place Wednesday, Aug. 17, on the east side of The Square, when youngsters are judged based on their patriotic costumes and decorated conveyances. Winners are selected in various age categories.

The week peaks on Thursday, known as Reunion Day. Events begin at around 9 a.m. as artists, craftsmen, local businesses and food vendors set up around the Courthouse Square. A 10 a.m. memorial service on the west side of The Square is followed by a jazz concert running from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The American Legion hosts a midday fish fry at its headquarters for veterans.

At 4 p.m. the official Reunion ceremony begins on the east side of The Square, when a guest speaker delivers a keynote address and the beauty pageant winners are introduced.

The Soldiers Reunion Parade immediately follows the ceremony, and the keynote speaker typically serves as the grand marshal, leading the parade through downtown Newton. The parade attracts 8,000 to 10,000 viewers due to the numerous entries and floats, all of which must have a patriotic theme.

Municipalities and schools are among the groups from across the county to be represented in the parade.

“We are seeking volunteers to help with all of our events. There is an opportunity for everyone and we would love to see the community respond like the men and women of Catawba County did over the last two centuries when they were needed,” said Yerby Ray, co-chair of the Soldiers Reunion committee.

There are opportunities for scout troops, car clubs, veteran organizations and citizens to volunteer and help honor veterans. Seek “Soldiers Reunion in Newton N.C.” on Facebook or call Yerby Ray at 828-994-4042 to volunteer.

Businesses and groups are charged $380 to enter a float in the parade. Local businesses that decorate a vehicle to advertise their company are charged $50. Any church, school, or other nonprofit organization may participate in the parade at no cost.

For information on entering a float in the parade or for information on becoming a vendor during Reunion Week, contact Wayne Dellinger, General Chairman at Pin Station in Newton at 828-466-2695.