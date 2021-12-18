Planning & Parks director named

NEWTON — Former Assistant Planning Director Chris Timberlake, AICP, has been promoted to Planning & Parks director for Catawba County. He is currently serving as co-director alongside longtime Planning & Parks Director Jacky Eubanks until Eubanks’ official retirement Jan. 1, 2022.

Eubanks has served as Catawba County’s Planning & Parks director for nearly 20 years. Throughout his tenure, Eubanks oversaw the development and implementation of the county’s Small Area Plans, the Farm & Food Sustainability Plan, the Voluntary Agriculture District Program, and several iterations of the Parks Master Plan.

One of Eubanks’ most significant contributions has been the introduction and development of the county’s Unified Development Ordinance, which brought the county’s various planning regulations together into a more simplified, cohesive approach toward guiding development.

Additionally, under Eubanks’ purview, the Catawba County Park System grew from one to four parks (Bakers Mountain, Riverbend, St. Stephens and the forthcoming Mountain Creek) that together offer nearly 1,500 acres of natural habitat for passive recreation. This includes Eubanks’ facilitation of the recent 209-acre expansion at Riverbend Park.