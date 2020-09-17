Pirate adventure to be offered online

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HICKORY — Grab your eyepatch, parrot, and telescope. A swashbuckling voyage is in store for you as Sigmon Theatrical presents "Blackbeard’s Pirate Adventure."

When an explorer accidentally awakens Blackbeard’s ghost, an epic chase for buried treasure ensues that will keep you on the edge of your seat, laughing, singing, and screaming all the way. This exciting show is an expedition for the entire family, featuring daring swordfights, pirate shanties, magical effects and a talking parrot. You will learn about some of the most famous pirates to ever sail the seven seas, all while following a 300-year-old treasure map.

Join Hickory Public Library anytime during the week of Sept. 21 for this exciting pre-recorded online performance. The link will be posted on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages Sept. 21, and will stay active through Sept. 27. Watch as many times as you like and share the fun with friends and family.

For information about this program or any library event call Hickory Public Library at 828-304-0500.