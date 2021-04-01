Pinwheels on sale for Child Abuse Prevention month

HICKORY - The Children's Advocacy and Protection Center of Catawba County is now selling pinwheels in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, which is observed in April.

Pinwheels are $2 each and may be purchased online at www.catawbacountycapc.org. These pinwheels will be placed in a community pinwheel garden, one of the largest in the state, immediately before the Pinwheels for Prevention ceremony. Those who purchase 25 or more pinwheels will have their name or the name of their business listed as an event sponsor.

The Pinwheels for Prevention event will take place at Zahra Baker All Children's Playground at Kiwanis Park, located at 805 6th Street SE in Hickory from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7. A rain date is set for April 14.

Members of the public are invited to attend. The short ceremony will emphasize the importance of preventing child abuse in our community.

The pinwheels will be available for pickup by the sponsors following this event or at the CAPC. Those purchasing the pinwheels are encouraged to replant them at their home or place of business to show their support for Child Abuse Prevention Month. They are also encouraged to take pictures of their gardens send them in to use on social media. Pictures can be sent to cengart@catawbacountync.gov.