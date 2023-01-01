Piedmont Post-Polio Support Group to meet

NEWTON — The Piedmont Post-Polio Support Group will meet on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 1:30 p.m. in the Dogwood Room at Abernethy Laurels Senior Living in Newton.

Directions from Newton: Take Hwy 16 South, continue past Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet for approximately 1 mile, turn left into Abernethy Laurels. Enter at the main entrance to the receptionist desk for further assistance.

Inclement weather policy will be followed. Make-up date will be determined at a later date and announced.

For more information you may call the receptionist desk at Abernethy Laurels at 828-464-8260.