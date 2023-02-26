NEWTON — Carolina Caring is offering a Pieces of Joy Support Group.

We’ve all heard the saying “a picture is worth a thousand words.” Many times, photos are what help us to keep our hearts linked with those we’ve lost. Going through old photographs is a wonderful way to look back on cherished memories. It can also be therapeutic; helping to grieve and heal.

Create a collage using pictures from magazines and other items that make you smile as you remember your loved one. Bring your favorite photo to include. All other materials are provided. Register by March 10.

The group will meet from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.