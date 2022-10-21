 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured
HICKORY AVIATION MUSEUM

Picture Purr-fect: See the kitten in the cockpit

  • 0

A stray cat named Phantom has turned the cockpit of the Hickory Aviation Museum’s retired F-33 jet into a nursery for her kittens.

A few weeks ago, staff at the Hickory Aviation Museum noticed their resident cat, a stray they call Phantom, was spending more time than usual in and around the F-33.

Staff member Buford Barnett said they found out why when staff took a photo and zoomed in, seeing several fuzzy little heads poking up from the cockpit.

While the museum is uncertain how many kittens reside in the jet, staff members say they have seen three tabbies and two black kittens with white spots.

Barnett said the museum staff hopes to socialize the kittens and privately adopt them out to loving homes.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

100-year-old painter in Bosnia celebrates her craft with exhibition

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert