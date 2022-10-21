Picture Purr-fect: See the kitten in the cockpit

A stray cat named Phantom has turned the cockpit of the Hickory Aviation Museum’s retired F-33 jet into a nursery for her kittens.

A few weeks ago, staff at the Hickory Aviation Museum noticed their resident cat, a stray they call Phantom, was spending more time than usual in and around the F-33.

Staff member Buford Barnett said they found out why when staff took a photo and zoomed in, seeing several fuzzy little heads poking up from the cockpit.

While the museum is uncertain how many kittens reside in the jet, staff members say they have seen three tabbies and two black kittens with white spots.

Barnett said the museum staff hopes to socialize the kittens and privately adopt them out to loving homes.