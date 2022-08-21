Pickleball tournament to benefit ALS research

Hey, all you pickleball devotees! And another “hey” to everyone who’d like to see amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS caught in a bear trap and shot between the eyes. So what’s the connection between a paddle sport that’s got folks eager for court time and a cruel neurodegenerative disease for which no cure exists? A fundraiser Sept. 17 at Lake Hickory Country Club.

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease after the extraordinarily talented, infinitely humble 1920s and ’30s New York Yankees first baseman who succumbed to ALS in 1941, frightens me maybe more than any other illness. It steals a person’s life’s essentials one after the other: mobility, speech, eating, swallowing, and breathing. And there’s nothing to stop it. No drug. No therapy.

Cancers of all kinds are terrifying as well, but many times there’s hope through surgery, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation, bone-marrow transplants, and so on. For the ALS victim, there is no hope, yet.

Becky Emerick Wetzel, who grew up in Hickory and now lives in New Jersey, is all about the “yet.” She’s full-blown invested in turning the “yet” into a “now.” Her father, Brian Emerick, died of ALS when he was 55. His father died of ALS, and his sister, Becky’s aunt, is in the late stages of ALS-related dementia.

After the aunt’s diagnosis, Becky learned there’s a 50-50 chance she will develop the disease and/or pass it on. So far, she hasn’t chosen to be tested to find out if she carries the gene. At this point, there’s nothing she can do to “ward it off,” as she stated. “I made the choice to live my life as healthy as I can while still helping the ALS community as best I can.”

Her ongoing goal is to spread awareness and raise money to donate to the Massachusetts-based ALS Therapy Development Institute, whose mission is to find a cure. If you visit ALS TDI’s website at www.als.net, you’ll see in all caps “THE DRUG DISCOVERY ENGINE FOR ALS,” followed by “Discovering drugs — until all people with ALS have effective treatments.”

Becky described ALS TDI as “the world’s largest nonprofit drug-discovery center focused solely on ALS research.

“I love TDI,” continued Becky, “because they’re a nonprofit that operates without regard to profit or politics. They never ask families of ALS patients for money. They never fundraise off current ALS patients, and they’re composed of a team of drug development experts and people with ALS.”

After I talked to Becky, I kept thinking about her daughters. Clara is 10, and Ellie is 8. They’ve raised $50,000 for ALS research. They did it by hosting well over 25 iced tea stands in a number of locations, which led to significant donations.

Becky said that after her aunt was diagnosed about six years ago, and Becky learned about her own potentially significant genetic risk, she looked at her two daughters and thought, “You can’t choose what happens in your life, but you can choose how you react to it.” She decided to focus on the children of ALS parents and created the ALS Youth Challenge in conjunction with the National ALS Association. “It was a chance for kids to take action and spread hope to the ALS community,” Becky explained.

“Basically, [the children] take their passions, such as my girls loving to have iced tea stands or a child who loves playing piano and giving concerts, to raise money for ALS research,” Becky continued. “A lot of times these kids feel isolated and helpless. They see their parent losing their ability to use their hands, walk, talk. This gives [the children] a platform for them to be proactive and to feel like they’re taking action. It’s about empowering kids — using their passions, talents for the good of others.”

“It’s a national platform now,” Becky announced. “Running and functioning.”

Becky’s pushed her agenda on Capitol Hill and on NBC’s the TODAY Show She said two TODAY show producers visited her home, interviewed her, and talked to Clara and Ellie. “Then they put a segment together, and [the video] was aired,” said Becky. In particular, the segment publicized what Becky called the Iced Tea Challenge and another fundraiser, the Pie in Your Face Challenge.

It was later, in 2020, that Becky turned her attention to ALS TDI when she learned how attentive they are to developing a cure.

Next came Acing ALS. Becky said a New Jersey friend and tennis player, Kristen Segal, suggested having a tournament for a charity. Becky proposed that the event support ALS TDI. Long story short, the women began hosting racquet sport tournaments in Chatham, New Jersey, such as one in which participants play paddle tennis. “Acing ALS is about bringing the local community together and spreading hope for those suffering from ALS,” said Becky, who happily reported that Acing ALS has raised over $150,000 for ALS TDI.

Now the residents of the Catawba Valley can take up their pickleball paddles and have some fun for the purpose of raising money for ALS TBI. This will be Becky’s first such event outside New Jersey.

“I’m so thankful to Hickory,” said Becky. “I haven’t lived there since high school. It’s amazing to me how supportive the greater Hickory area is. So many people and businesses have become sponsors and donated to the silent auction. People from First Presbyterian Church and my old neighborhood stepping up.” Folks around Hickory might also remember Becky’s mother, Karen Emerick, now Stefanski, who taught for many years at Jenkins Elementary School. She, too, now lives in New Jersey.

Becky said her Hickory friend Ryan Weaver Lovern is spearheading the Sept. 17 event with another local friend of Becky’s family, Martha Branyon, assisting.

For all the particulars, including registering to play, attending, sponsoring and donating, go to fundraise.als.net. Following the tournament will be lunch, a silent auction, and a wine pull, which means paying for the opportunity to “pull” a cleverly concealed bottle of wine from among other cleverly concealed bottles.