Pickleball courts named after Charles Bolick Jr.

CONOVER — Pickleball, a racquet sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis, is among the fastest-growing sports in the United States. Charles Bolick Jr. took notice of the trend in 2013 and helped the local YMCA expand programming to offer pickleball to its members.

The YMCA recently unveiled its new indoor pickleball courts named after Bolick at the Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA in Conover.

According to his wife Nancy Bolick, “Charles was a man who loved people, enjoyed golf and tennis and stayed active at the YMCA for many, many years. It was on a trip at Beech Mountain in 2013 when he saw a group gathering to play the game of pickleball. From there, he began learning the game and championed to bring it to our YMCA.”

Pickleball can be played by all ages and abilities. It is quick to learn and affordable to play.

“While pickleball’s popularity is surging in the 55-and-older age group, it’s becoming just as popular with younger people and families,” said Kara Cloninger, executive director of the Adrian L. Shuford Jr. YMCA.