Pick your own sunflowers at Hart Square Village

VALE — Historic Hart Square Village in Vale might come to mind when you think of history, or log cabins, but sunflowers? It is true.

Hart Square continues to preserve over 100 log structures built during the 18th and 19th centuries. In 2020, in partnership with local farmers, Hart Square Village planted five acres of sunflowers. This was an immediate hit with folks. People came to pick their own sunflower bouquets, photographers arranged photoshoots in the blooms, and children played in the floral landscape.

The Hart Square U-Pick Sunflower Farm is back in 2022 now with 10 acres of sunflowers. Come enjoy a mix of flowers and history at Hart Square, 5055 Hope Road, Vale, NC 28168. You cannot miss the sunflower patch. You will see it as you enter the main gate at Hart Square.

Due to increased rain, the sunflowers are up earlier than expected. The dates for the Hart Square U-Pick Sunflower Farm are Thursday, July 28, and Friday, July 29, from 5-8:30 p.m. each day. This event often sells out. Get tickets to pick your bouquet early.

Tickets are $20 for adults and free for children under 12. Tickets are available online at hartsquare.com.

Founded in 1973, Hart Square Village preserves early American log structures, trades, and culture to instill a pioneering spirit in the next generation. Hart Square Village interprets over 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the nonprofit organization tasked with stewarding Hart Square Village and guiding its educational impact.