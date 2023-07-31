VALE — Experience a 10-acre sunflower field at historic Hart Square Village. Take pictures, pick a bouquet and enjoy bluegrass and old-time music.

Hart Square offers the perfect setting to take in the beauty of being surrounded by sunflowers, listen to live music, and then immerse yourself in history with a leisurely stroll through the historic village.

The dates for the U-Pick Sunflower Farm are Aug. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 from 5-8:30 p.m. daily. Music will be provided by Buffalo Cove, Sigmon Stringers, Pigeon River Messengers, Heartstrings of Fairview and more. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. All-you-can-carry sunflowers are included in your admission.

Tickets are available at Hart Square Village's website, https://www.hartsquare.com.

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale, consisting of more than 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the nonprofit organization tasked with preserving Hart Square Village and sharing the pioneer experience through traditional arts and trades.