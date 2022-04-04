Piano students invited to participate in competition

CONOVER — The Foothills Piano Forum is sponsoring its second annual piano competition for all local piano students. The competition will be held at Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover on May 14.

Teachers do not need to be a member of the forum to enter students. There are various levels of the competition from primary level to advanced level. Students will perform one piece of their choice. Students will get encouraging written comments and winners will receive cash prizes and perform in a winners’ recital on Sunday, May 15.