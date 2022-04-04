 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Piano students invited to participate in competition

CONOVER — The Foothills Piano Forum is sponsoring its second annual piano competition for all local piano students. The competition will be held at Tri-City Baptist Church in Conover on May 14.

Teachers do not need to be a member of the forum to enter students. There are various levels of the competition from primary level to advanced level. Students will perform one piece of their choice. Students will get encouraging written comments and winners will receive cash prizes and perform in a winners’ recital on Sunday, May 15.

For more information, email foothillspiano@yahoo.com and you will be emailed an information and registration packet. Students will be scheduled based a first-come basis due to time limitations.

