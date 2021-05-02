 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Piano students earn honors at competition
0 comments

Piano students earn honors at competition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NEWTON — Students of Newton piano instructor Chad Leatherman recently scored honors at the state level of the North Carolina Federation of Music Clubs Royalty Competition.

Ashley Luu won the title “Lady of Music” and Max Lunders was runner-up in the “Page Boy” category. Both of these students won first place in their division at the district level in March. The state level was held in Statesville on April 17 where these students competed against winners from other districts throughout North Carolina.

+1 
luu

Luu
+1 
Lunders

Lunders
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

As U.S. vaccinations increase, pandemic is grim in India, elsewhere

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert