Piano students earn honors at competition

NEWTON — Students of Newton piano instructor Chad Leatherman recently scored honors at the state level of the North Carolina Federation of Music Clubs Royalty Competition.
Ashley Luu won the title “Lady of Music” and Max Lunders was runner-up in the “Page Boy” category. Both of these students won first place in their division at the district level in March. The state level was held in Statesville on April 17 where these students competed against winners from other districts throughout North Carolina.
+1
+1
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.