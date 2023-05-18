HICKORY — The Asheville Piano Forum held its annual competition on the campus of Mars Hill University on Saturday, April 29. The competition attracts talented pianists from North and South Carolina, and features a winners recital after winners have been announced.

Benjamin Dalton was the third-place winner of the elementary category, performing the "Rondo Alla Turca Opus 68" by Friedrich Burgmuller. Benjamin is the 12-year-old son of Ryan and Sara Dalton of Lincolnton, and has been studying piano for only one year.

Luca Boureanu was the third-place winner of the intermediate category, performing the "Rhapsody in D Minor" by Carolyn Miller. Luca is the son of Costel and Simona Boureanu of Hickory, and is a junior at the Hickory Christian Academy.

This year for the first time the piano forum went into partnership with the Eric Anderson Weigel Memorial Fund, and the Donald Shafer Jettas Memorial Fund to offer a significant award to the first-place winner of the advanced category, in recognition that achieving the first place is a major accomplishment. The prize of $1,200 was awarded to Richard Aron for his outstanding performance of "Ondine," from the suite Gaspard de la nuit by Ravel. The Ravel suite is the most difficult piece in French piano literature. Richard is the son of John and Carmen Aron of Hickory, and is a junior at the Challenger Early College High School.

All three pianists are students of Robert Setzer.