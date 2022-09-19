Pianist to perform solo recital in Hickory

HICKORY — North Carolina native Edmund Barton Bullock will perform at First United Methodist Church in Hickory at 3 p.m. on Sept. 25. Music featured will be Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Bach and Bullock’s own composition, “Called, a Life Lived in Love” for piano solo.

Suggested donation is $15.

Bullock has lived in France since 1978. He is the artistic director and co-founder of the Festival International de Musique en Occitanie (www.fimo-festival.com), based in the Toulouse area of France.

Bullock has played in the greatest halls and with crowned heads such as the Prince Consort of Denmark and Queen Margareta II. He has composed many works which have been performed in the United States and Europe.

He performs his own works as well as works by the great masters, as a soloist, chamber musician and with orchestra, across North America and Europe in front of diverse audiences.

After receiving a bachelor's degree in piano performance at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro School of Music and through encouragements and guidance from French pianist, Daniel Ericourt, artist-in-residence at UNC-G, Bullock went to France to study with Pierre Sancan, professor at the CNSM in Paris, then received a first prize for interpretation for the prestigious License de Concert at the Ecole Normale de Musique de Paris in 1988. He continued his piano studies with Russian pianist Yevgeni Malini, French pianists Thérèse Dussaut and Lucette Descaves, and composition and conducting in the United States with Robert Sirota, former director of the Peabody Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, and orchestration with Guillaume Connesson in Paris.

For information, visit www.edmundbartonbullock.com .