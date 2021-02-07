Physician joins medical staff at Carolina Caring

NEWTON — Carolina Caring welcomes internist and palliative medicine physician, Charles Frankhouser, M.D., to its team of health care providers. Dr. Frankhouser brings more than five years of palliative medicine experience to Carolina Caring and works collaboratively with doctors, nurses, social workers and spiritual counselors to address patients’ physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs.

After receiving his medical training at Tufts University Medical School in Boston, Frankhouser completed his internship and fellowship at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, Pa. He is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Hospice and Palliative Care.

Frankhouser chose to pursue palliative medicine because of its focus on meaningful patient-doctor relationships that help support patients as they face serious illness.

“I enjoy spending time with my patients and offering personalized care that aligns with their goals and wishes,” he says. “Over the years, I have often seen this approach to health care improve the lives of my patients.”

Carolina Caring’s Palliative Medicine Program works in partnership with local doctors and is designed to complement the care patients receive by adding an extra layer of ongoing, supportive care.