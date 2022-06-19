Physical therapy assistant winner of Mercy Award

HICKORY — Frye Regional Medical Center recently announced that Cynthia "Cyndi" Lindsay has been recognized as the facility’s 2022 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s facilities who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.

The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

“At Frye Regional, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Rod Harkleroad, RN, chief executive officer at Frye Regional Medical Center. “We are extremely proud to recognize Cyndi Lindsay for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

Lindsay has been a cornerstone of the Acute Rehabilitation Unit at Frye Regional Medical Center for nearly three decades. A skilled and caring physical therapy assistant, she personifies the spirit of mercy in her daily interactions with patients, family members and her co-workers. Recently, Lindsay received Frye Regional’s Best of the Best Award, which honors the hospital’s highest performing staff and physicians — those who strive to demonstrate the health system’s motto of “Our Best, Every Day” and exemplify the five Best of the Best standards: compassion, reliability, communication, courtesy/respect, and safety.

Additionally, Lindsay is frequently mentioned in patient satisfaction surveys for exemplary patient care and is often the recipient of visits by former patients — some of whom were discharged years earlier.

“Numerous stories have been shared with me about Cyndi’s generosity and how she always looks out for others,” Harkleroad said. “She frequently visits thrift stores to find durable medical equipment for indigent patients and spends her own money to purchase these items to give to patients with no means. Over the years, she has purchased numerous bedside commodes, rolling walkers and tub benches to ensure her patients go home safely. She often stops on her way into work to pick up a favorite food for a patient to help them feel more normal during their stay in our hospital’s inpatient rehabilitation center. She does these acts of mercy and kindness, not for recognition, but because she deeply cares about her patients and wants to brighten their day.”

Each LifePoint facility winner, including Lindsay, will be considered for LifePoint’s 2022 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in August, which all facility winners are invited to attend.