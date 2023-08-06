HICKORY — This summer the North Carolina Museum of Art partnered with The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory Boys and Girls Club through the Artist Innovation Mentorship outreach program (NCMA AIM) by offering photography classes.

The classes were presented with photographer Jane St. Clair, assisted by artist Melissa Crosson, who is the coordinator/liaison for the NCMA AIM program in the western part of the state.

The community is invited to attend a photography exhibition featuring the Boys and Girls Club Summer Camp participants. The exhibit will feature two or three photographs from each participant and will be open to the public on Thursday, Aug. 10, from 3:15-4:15 p.m. in the fellowship hall of The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory Administrative Building, located at 750 Third Avenue Place. SE, Hickory. Come out to celebrate these students and the art of photography.

The Salvation Army is a global nonprofit organization founded in 1865 by Catherine and William Booth. Every day The Salvation Army of Greater Hickory and High Country strives to meet human needs throughout Alexander, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, McDowell, Watauga, and Wilkes counties.

To support your local Salvation Army, send contributions to P.O. Box 1167, Hickory, NC 28603, Attention: Andrea Beatty; call 828-322-8061; or donate securely online on The Salvation Army of Hickory website, salvationarmy.org/hickory.