Photography competition to be conducted online

LENOIR — Area photographers are invited to enter the Exposures Photography Competition, a program of the Caldwell Arts Council. Due to COVID-19, there will be no traditional gallery show of entries or opening reception. Instead, the showcase of entries will be exhibited virtually on the Caldwell Arts Council website. Up to $600 in cash awards will be presented.

The competition is open to people 18 and older who live in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell or Catawba counties. An entry fee of $10 allows each artist to enter up to two photos, created since Jan. 1, 2019. All entries and fees will be submitted online only by midnight on Jan. 8, 2021. No in-person payment or submissions will be accepted. Find the complete prospectus at www.caldwellarts.com.