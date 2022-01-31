Photographs by Ohio woman to be displayed

VALDESE — New Window Gallery will present an exhibition of photographs by Robyn Smiley of Dayton, Ohio, Feb. 4-28.
Smiley's work includes images that reveal the beauty of nature and human emotions, as well as others documenting important moments in her life. Smiley also studies photo restoration.
Smiley has been writing songs since she was a child, with her first song published at the age of 15 in 1975. She has multiple independent album releases. She was formerly the lead singer for The Marauder Band in Pensacola, Florida, in the 1980s. She then went to New Orleans where she was a well-known street musician and had her own band, Robyn Smiley and Sapphire Bluz, in the 1990s.
Smiley moved back to her hometown of Dayton after Hurricane Katrina. She continues to be a performing artist.
New Window Gallery is located at 150 W Main St. in Valdese. The gallery is part of the Play It Again Records Building.