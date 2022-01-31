Photographs by Ohio woman to be displayed

Smiley has been writing songs since she was a child, with her first song published at the age of 15 in 1975. She has multiple independent album releases. She was formerly the lead singer for The Marauder Band in Pensacola, Florida, in the 1980s. She then went to New Orleans where she was a well-known street musician and had her own band, Robyn Smiley and Sapphire Bluz, in the 1990s.