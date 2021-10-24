Photographs by Ed Lane to be displayed at gallery

VALDESE — New Window Gallery in Valdese will display work by artist/photographer Ed Lane Nov. 5-29.

"My goal is to evoke the viewer to say 'Wow, I wish I could have been there,'" said Lane, who practiced dentistry in Hickory for almost 40 years before retiring a few years ago.

"I have always enjoyed the outdoors and traveling, so my photography evolved from these pursuits," he said. "I did not pursue it seriously until 29 years ago when I joined the local camera club. I do primarily outdoor photography with an emphasis on national parks. I aim to capture on film the essence of the places I am visiting."

The award-winning photographer's images have been published in numerous magazines, and have been used for many calendars.

New Window Gallery is located at 150 W Main St. in Valdese, and is part of the Play It Again Records Building.

The gallery is also looking for interesting artists to participate in future events. For information, call 828-874-1800.