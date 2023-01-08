Photographic competition winners announced

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Jan. 4 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “Landscape.”

Winners are:

• First place, Dan Kiser with an image entitled “Mabry Mill”

• Second place, Karen Bender with an image entitled “Bass Lake”

• Third place, Stan Bolton with an image entitled “High Shoals”

• Fourth place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Grandmother Mountain Overlook”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• Jan. 18, projection competition: Portrait – open (lifetime)

• Jan. 21, field trip: Destination to be determined at the Jan. 18 meeting (possibly Roan Mtn. or Blue Ridge near Boone)

• Feb. 1, projection competition: Minimalism

• Feb. 15, presentation: Gary Carter, bird photography

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.