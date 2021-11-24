 Skip to main content
Photographic competition winners announced
HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Nov. 17 meeting. The competition was for print images with the assigned topic of “landscape."

Winners from the Nov. 17 competition are:

• First place, John Pascone with an image entitled “Portland Head Light”

• Second place, Donny Teague with an image entitled “Mountain Reflection”

• Third place, Randy Knauf with an image entitled “Creeper Trail Farm”

• Fourth place, Judy Young with an image entitled “Sunset at Sunset Grill”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year.

Upcoming meetings include:

• Dec. 1, projection competition with the subject of “fill the frame”

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. For more information, email Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.

