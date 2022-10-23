Photographic competition winners announced

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Oct. 19 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “horses" (this year).

Winners for the Oct. 19 competition are:

• First place, John Pascone with an image entitled “Making the Turn”

• Second place, Judy Young with an image entitled “Splashing Camargue Horses”

• Third place, Donny Teague with an image entitled “Horses Charging”

• Fourth place, Judy Young with an image entitled “Camargue Horses”

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year to enable members to share and demonstrate techniques as well as spend time enjoying photography together.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

• Oct. 26 — Social get-together, Olde Hickory Station at 6:30 p.m.

• Nov. 2 — Projection competition, fall color (this year)

The public is invited to attend, and membership is not required. More information can be obtained by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.