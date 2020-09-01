 Skip to main content
Phase 2.5 starts Friday; gyms open, bars, movie theaters remain closed
North Carolina is heading into a new phase of coronavirus precautions which will allow more businesses to open and larger group gatherings, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

With COVID-19 metrics, such as new cases, staying stable, Cooper said the state is ready to move into “Safer At Home phase 2.5.”

Gyms and indoor exercise businesses, including bowling alleys, will be allowed to open at 30 percent capacity, playgrounds can open and museums can open at 50 percent capacity under the new order, which goes into play Friday at 5 p.m., Cooper said. The 30 percent capacity was chosen for gyms because people are breathing heavily there and may spread the virus more easily, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen said.

The 50 percent capacity limit for restaurants and salons will remain.

Under the order, movie theaters, bars that serve exclusively alcohol and amusement parks will remain closed.

The latest phase raises the group gathering limit to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. It puts the mask requirements on people as young as 5 years old and no longer allows face shields in place of face masks.

The new order also allows safe outdoor visitation at nursing homes, Cohen said.

North Carolina saw a decline in new cases of the coronavirus since mid-July, Cohen said. While there was a spike and some outbreaks as students went back to school, the state is still ready to take this step, she said. She encouraged students and everyone to continue to be mindful of spreading the virus and wearing a mask.

“As we are going to take some steps forward today it’s important to remember that moving forward doesn't mean letting up,” she said.

The latest restrictions are set to expire on Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.

On Monday, Cooper extended the order to restrict alcohol sales for on-site consumption after 11 p.m. to Oct. 2 as well. The order went into place July 31 and was set to expire Aug. 31.

“North Carolina has made good progress stabilizing our COVID-19 numbers, and this order will help us continue it,” Cooper said in a statement. “Now is the time to continue staying cautious and vigilant as we work to beat this pandemic.”

While the state is entering a new phase, it is still important to be safe, especially those over 65 or who have underlying health conditions, Cooper said.

“A new phase is exactly when we need to take this virus even more seriously,” he said. “Until we have a vaccine or a reliable cure, the precautions ... are with us for a while. Every time we wear a mask we help our economy by slowing the spread.”

12 new cases in Catawba County

Catawba County reported 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, putting the county total at 2,656 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The county saw its 47th death on Tuesday, the fifth death in seven days. The latest death was that of a person in their 70s who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The death is related to a congregate living facility, according to public health Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian.

There are 12 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus.

North Carolina saw 2,111 new cases on Tuesday, putting the state total at 169,424, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 946 people hospitalized with the coronavirus and 2,741 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

12 new cases

2,656 total cases

12 patients hospitalized

47 total deaths

2,260 people recovered

Burke County

7 new cases

2,021 total cases

8 patients hospitalized

35 total deaths

1,760 people recovered

Caldwell County

17 new cases

1,433 total cases

21 patients hospitalized

20 total deaths

800 people recovered

Alexander County

29 new cases

394 total cases

7 patients hospitalized

3 total deaths

338 people recovered

North Carolina

2,111 new cases

169,424 total cases

946 patients hospitalized

2,741 total deaths

145,884 people recovered

Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties data is as of Monday.

