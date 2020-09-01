Phase 2.5 starts Friday; gyms open, bars, movie theaters remain closed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Carolina is heading into a new phase of coronavirus precautions which will allow more businesses to open and larger group gatherings, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.

With COVID-19 metrics, such as new cases, staying stable, Cooper said the state is ready to move into “Safer At Home phase 2.5.”

Gyms and indoor exercise businesses, including bowling alleys, will be allowed to open at 30 percent capacity, playgrounds can open and museums can open at 50 percent capacity under the new order, which goes into play Friday at 5 p.m., Cooper said. The 30 percent capacity was chosen for gyms because people are breathing heavily there and may spread the virus more easily, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Sec. Mandy Cohen said.

The 50 percent capacity limit for restaurants and salons will remain.

Under the order, movie theaters, bars that serve exclusively alcohol and amusement parks will remain closed.

The latest phase raises the group gathering limit to 25 people indoors and 50 outdoors. It puts the mask requirements on people as young as 5 years old and no longer allows face shields in place of face masks.

The new order also allows safe outdoor visitation at nursing homes, Cohen said.