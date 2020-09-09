 Skip to main content
Pets of the week, Sept. 9
Pets of the week, Sept. 9

Check out local adoptable pets from the Humane Society of Catawba County and the Catawba County Animal Shelter.

Humane Society of Catawba County is open to the public by appointment. Visit www.catawbahumane.org to view available pets and fill out an adoption application. Once approved a staff member will contact you to schedule a time to visit. If you have any questions please call 828-464-8878.

Catawba County Animal Shelter, located at 201 Government Services Drive in Newton, is opened to the public Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 828-466-6812 for more information.

Watch and view pets below:

