Pet project: Humane Society's Live Sale a favorite way to help animals

Since starting the Live Sales, the show’s following has grown weekly. Alicia said 60 to 75 people stay online with the Live Sale team for two to three hours every Thursday starting at 2 p.m. “It’s a very ambitious show,” said Alicia. “We go until we sell everything in the room or run out of time.”

While Alicia, Jane, and I talked, two women entered the room to collect the things they’d bought during a recent Live Sale. They looked for their names on tickets that had been affixed to bags and boxes and then loaded their purchases into a grocery cart. I’d say they are some of Live Sale’s best customers.

“This evolved (in) the middle of (2020) when we realized we couldn’t do events,” said Jane, referring to gatherings of supporters at fundraising dinners and sporting events, etc.

Alicia suggested to Jane that they go online to sell all the donated objects HSCC had been storing. Live Sale began in July 2020. Jane said she’d assumed the show’s popularity would fizzle out when people were able to get out of their homes again, “but it’s just grown stronger and stronger,” Jane reported.