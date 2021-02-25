 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet dog dies in mobile home fire on 17th Street Drive NW in Hickory
0 comments
breaking top story

Pet dog dies in mobile home fire on 17th Street Drive NW in Hickory

{{featured_button_text}}
mobile home burns in hickory.jpg

Hickory firefighters on the scene of a mobile home fire Thursday.

 Robert Reed

A pet dog died in a fire that gutted a mobile home on 17th Street Drive NW in Hickory Thursday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

No one was home at the time of the fire, according to Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the Hickory Fire Department.

Byers said three adult males live at the home. The Red Cross will be helping the men find a place to stay.

Hickory firefighters extinguished the blaze. Hickory Police and Catawba EMS also responded to the fire.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia gov. allows teachers to get virus vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert