Pet dog dies in mobile home fire on 17th Street Drive NW in Hickory

A pet dog died in a fire that gutted a mobile home on 17th Street Drive NW in Hickory Thursday afternoon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

No one was home at the time of the fire, according to Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for the Hickory Fire Department.

Byers said three adult males live at the home. The Red Cross will be helping the men find a place to stay.

Hickory firefighters extinguished the blaze. Hickory Police and Catawba EMS also responded to the fire.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.