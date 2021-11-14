Personality, communication to be focus of free programs

HICKORY — People are invited to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. to noon to learn about personality and communication.

VayaHealth will present two training sessions: “Personality: Why Mine is Different” and “Communication Barriers and Emotion.” The first class will be at 10 a.m. and the second class will be at 11 a.m.

Contact hours are available on the day of the program.

The programs are free, but space is limited so advance registration is required. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block.