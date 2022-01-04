Permits: Urgent care planned on N.C. 127 in Hickory

An urgent care, planned for North Center Street in Hickory, is under construction.
Work on a building for an American Family Care urgent care began this fall at 955 Second St. NE, next to St. Aloysius Catholic Church.
Support Local Journalism
Two buildings previously on the lot were demolished in August, according to building permits. Construction costs for the American Family Care building are expected to be about $600,000, according to building permits.
The building will have offices for doctors, an administrative area, lobby, restrooms, exam rooms, a nurse station and an X-ray area, according to the building permit.
American Family Care is a nationwide chain of urgent care centers that can be franchised, according to the company’s website.
American Family Care urgent cares offer walk-in appointments for primary care, urgent care and minor emergency treatment.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Virginia Annable
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.