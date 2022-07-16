Perdue scholarship awarded to student from Catawba

CATAWBA — Emma Vanhoy, daughter of Scott and Robin Vanhoy of Catawba, was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms.

She received one of 15 scholarships given this year to children of Perdue employees and independent contract farmers. Winners were selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and community involvement. The $75,000 scholarship program is part of the company’s Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors initiative focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities.

Vanhoy will attend North Carolina State University in Raleigh to pursue a degree in agribusiness. She graduated from Bandys High School in Catawba with a weighted GPA of 4.37.

Vanhoy was a member of Future Farmers of America (FFA), North Carolina Junior Angus Association, and the National Junior Angus Association.

“The Bandys High School FFA chapter has provided me with many opportunities to work with the people in my community,” said Vanhoy. “I have served at different positions within the organization, and it has allowed me to grow my knowledge of agriculture. Growing up on a farm and raising cattle has allowed me to share experiences with others.”

With plans to pursue a career in agribusiness, Vanhoy’s goal is to work for an agriculture company.

“I would like a job where I can utilize my farming knowledge and background,” Vanhoy said. “I also plan on continuing my registered Angus and SimAngus cattle herd with my younger sister. My grandpa keeps a very impressive herd of cattle with the help of my uncle and dad. They’ve shown me that with hard work anything is possible.”

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue.