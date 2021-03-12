 Skip to main content
People with medical conditions eligible for vaccine March 17
People with medical conditions eligible for vaccine March 17

People who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 17, a week earlier than planned.

The eligibility opens up part of Group 4 of the state’s planned vaccine eligibility groups. Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that the eligibility was moved up because of increasing supply and the speed vaccines are being distributed.

“This move to Group 4 is good news,” Cooper said. “I know there are many efforts across the state getting vaccines to people as quickly and fairly as possible and I want our providers to know that their work is making all the difference.”

Not all vaccine distributors will move to Group 4 on March 17 if they are still seeing high demand from previous eligibility groups, according to a press release from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The conditions that make someone eligible for the vaccine include asthma, cancer, history of stroke, chronic kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, heart conditions, weakened immune system, liver disease, intellectual developmental disabilities and other conditions. People who are pregnant, overweight or have a history of smoking are also included.

The new group of eligible people includes those experiencing homelessness and people in jail or prison, according to NCDHHS.

On April 7, the state plans to open vaccinations to the remaining essential workers who were not eligible in earlier stages.

More detailed information can be found at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov.

Case count

Catawba County Public Health reported 18 new COVID-19 cases in county residents on Friday. The county has seen a total of 17,383 cases since the pandemic began.

There are 24 county residents hospitalized with the virus and 288 have died.

Statewide, 1,998 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in North Carolina on Friday, putting the state total at 881,823, according to NCDHHS.

There are 1,037 people hospitalized with the virus and 11,663 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

18 new cases

17,383 total cases

24 hospitalized

288 deaths

16,754 recovered

27,043 vaccinated

Burke County

11 new cases

9,536 total cases

3 hospitalized

146 deaths

9,125 recovered

15,988 vaccinated

Caldwell County

4 new cases

8,798 total cases

16 hospitalized

138 deaths

8,323 recovered

14,329 vaccinated

Alexander County

3 new cases

4,002 total cases

10 hospitalized

84 deaths

1,945 recovered

6,210 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,998 new cases

881,823 total cases

1,037 hospitalized

11,663 deaths

819,839 recovered

1,915,981 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Thursday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org. Those without internet or who need help signing up can call 828-282-2002

