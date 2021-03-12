People with medical conditions eligible for vaccine March 17

People who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19 will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 17, a week earlier than planned.

The eligibility opens up part of Group 4 of the state’s planned vaccine eligibility groups. Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday that the eligibility was moved up because of increasing supply and the speed vaccines are being distributed.

“This move to Group 4 is good news,” Cooper said. “I know there are many efforts across the state getting vaccines to people as quickly and fairly as possible and I want our providers to know that their work is making all the difference.”

Not all vaccine distributors will move to Group 4 on March 17 if they are still seeing high demand from previous eligibility groups, according to a press release from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The conditions that make someone eligible for the vaccine include asthma, cancer, history of stroke, chronic kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, heart conditions, weakened immune system, liver disease, intellectual developmental disabilities and other conditions. People who are pregnant, overweight or have a history of smoking are also included.

