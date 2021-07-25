People with disabilities, local agencies weigh in on service gaps; city survey open until Aug. 20

Darlene Schronce was spending the bulk of her time alone and at home when she came to Adult Life Programs.
“I was kind of shy and like I said, really depressed and stuff, so it was hard for me to warm up to people at first,” said Schronce, 61.
She had no friends at that point, but that would not be the case for long.
Schronce credits Michael Smith, 34, a fellow client at the nonprofit that provides services for people with disabilities and other needs, with helping break the ice.
“I’ve had friends ever since,” Schronce said.
Several of the nonprofit’s clients spoke glowingly about their experiences there: the friendships, the sense of community, activities like making pizza and playing games as well as outings to parks, bowling and further away destinations like the Billy Graham Library.
While the clients were effusive about the services at Adult Life, they had plenty of recommendations for things that could be improved throughout the community.
The question of gaps in services for people with disabilities is currently a focus of the city of Hickory. The city is in the process of conducting a survey and holding meetings with stakeholders on the topic.
The survey, which has been available on the city’s website since June 21 and will be open through Aug. 20, is intended for adults who live in Catawba, Burke, Caldwell and Alexander counties.
Definitions of disability vary, but the term often refers to a range of conditions that interfere with regular life functions.
For the purposes of the survey, the city’s definition of disability is “an impairment caused by a physical, mental, cognitive or developmental condition that substantially limits major life activities and is verifiable or regarded as present.”
As the city’s process to gather feedback is ongoing, several people with disabilities and people who provide existing services shared their thoughts on where things stand now.
‘Make them feel like … a part of society’
The Adult Life clients listed several areas where they would like to see improvements when it comes to services for people with disabilities.
These include transportation, housing, activities where people with disabilities can participate, improved accessibility to parks and other public facilities and more and better-qualified care workers.
They also noted another major deficit that additional resources alone would not provide: respect.
“Not just from the government but from people out in the community, because out in the community people look down on people with disabilities,” Smith said.
Mary Cannon, 54, said she wished people would be less superficial in their behavior toward people with disabilities.
“Look at the person, not what they call them,” Cannon said. “Just look at the person themselves instead of putting a label on them.”
Smith added: “Make them feel like they’re part of society.”
Challenges and opportunities
Adult Life Executive Director Karin McDaniel said people have problems physically getting to the places where resources are located and identifying which services will help them.
Another challenge involved adolescents with disabilities and managing the transition to adult life, she said.
“Very often we hear from families and parents that when their family member graduates from high school, there are generally not a lot of choices to address that transition,” McDaniel said. “Adequate transition planning is key — identifying meaningful options for people beyond high school, whether that’s additional schooling, competitive employment, volunteering, supported living arrangements or a combination of opportunities to meet their unique needs.”
McDaniel also mentioned a lack of funding for services, a point echoed by people at other agencies.
“We have wonderful services but limited funding,” said Tina Miller, director of the Area Agency on Aging at the Western Piedmont Council of Governments. “We cannot meet the need as our aging population continues to grow. We have more and more older adults who need assistance and decreasing funding and growing costs.”
The percentage of the population 65 and older is expected to grow over the next 20 years in all four counties that make up the Hickory Metropolitan Statistical Area.
Catawba is the only county of the four that has a percentage of elderly people with disabilities that is lower than the percentage for the state as a whole. A little more than 34% of people aged 65 and older in Catawba County have at least one disability, according to an N.C. Department of Health and Human Services data sheet Miller provided. The same figure for the state as a whole is 35.1%. In Caldwell, Alexander and Burke, the numbers are 38.2%, 38.9% and 44.6%, respectively.
The cost issue is especially evident when it comes to in-home care and repairs and accessibility improvements to homes, Miller said. The in-home problem has been exacerbated by a national lack of certified nursing assistants while the home repair matter is worsened by recent increases in material costs.
Heather Ball, the manager of Adult Services Programs at the Catawba County Department of Social Services, and Gloria Loftin, a supervisor with the program, said one challenge they face is related to the income levels of people. They said many of the services they offer go to people at the poverty level.
There are, however, a number of people whose income or wealth puts them above the poverty level. Those people often must opt for expensive private care that can prove burdensome, Ball said.
“They either have to spend down those assets to get services or have access to services or pay privately, which is a challenge,” Ball said.
How these problems will be addressed is not entirely clear, but the city’s process could lead to improvements in at least some areas.
“The results of the study will help guide city leaders on how to best serve individuals with disabilities with distinction via parks, facilities, libraries, non-clinical services, events, and recreation programs that fit the demography of the region, both now and into the future,” Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said. She added that the city might seek state and federal funding for these initiatives.
