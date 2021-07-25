People with disabilities, local agencies weigh in on service gaps; city survey open until Aug. 20

Darlene Schronce was spending the bulk of her time alone and at home when she came to Adult Life Programs.

“I was kind of shy and like I said, really depressed and stuff, so it was hard for me to warm up to people at first,” said Schronce, 61.

She had no friends at that point, but that would not be the case for long.

Schronce credits Michael Smith, 34, a fellow client at the nonprofit that provides services for people with disabilities and other needs, with helping break the ice.

“I’ve had friends ever since,” Schronce said.

Several of the nonprofit’s clients spoke glowingly about their experiences there: the friendships, the sense of community, activities like making pizza and playing games as well as outings to parks, bowling and further away destinations like the Billy Graham Library.

While the clients were effusive about the services at Adult Life, they had plenty of recommendations for things that could be improved throughout the community.

The question of gaps in services for people with disabilities is currently a focus of the city of Hickory. The city is in the process of conducting a survey and holding meetings with stakeholders on the topic.