People in Hickory region had a lot to say about tumbling arches, shootings and book challenges this year

There was no shortage of passionate discussion in Catawba County this year.

From heated debate over which books belong in school libraries to exasperation at the failure of a major public monument, people in Catawba County expressed themselves in strong and often direct terms.

The following list breaks down some of the more memorable utterances captured by the Hickory Daily Record on these topics and other matters.

Some of the quotes below defied categorization but are notable for their vividness, power and relevance to events throughout 2022.

Here are our selections for top quotes of the year:

Arch Collapse







“I’m really disappointed, and I’d like to have some transparency into how the city decided to spend the money for the bond referendum and why this is such a complete disaster.” — Hickory resident Kim Hudson reacting to the arch collapse

“We saw this coming. You don’t have to be a psychic to see this was going to fail.” — Hickory resident Kris Ferguson reacting to the arch collapse

“I don’t really characterize it as a failure. I characterize it as something that was unknown to any of us. Nobody anticipated this. I know that I went on record as saying that the arches were safe and that they would be there forever. Obviously, that’s exactly what I thought and that’s what I was told at that time.” — Hickory Mayor Hank Guess speaking to media in the days after the arch collapse

“This kind of starts getting a little bit beyond what I intended, but we’ve got to be careful about the city doing a forensic analysis on what happened because it could give ammunition to one party who may appear to be responsible, if our report were to come back and say, ‘Well, no, this is the reason it happened.’ The insurance company has advised us not to get involved in that.” — Hickory City Manager Warren Wood explaining why the city was not conducting an independent investigation of the arch collapse in March at the council’s first meeting following the failure of the arches

“You probably have seen me kind of limp up here. I went to the podiatrist and he said I had Hickory disease. I said, ‘What’s that?’ He said, ‘Falling arches.’” — Former Hickory City Councilman Bruce Meisner, cracking a joke about the arches at the dedication of a park named in his honor in April

Housing Development

“A thousand a month? That is lower income. We are in a neighborhood where we have houses at $400,000, $500,000, $1 million, $2 million homes and now we’re talking about a rental unit for $1,000 a month that is in our neighborhood, in our yard.” — Resident Kim Clarke, speaking in opposition to a proposed rental development near the Moore’s Ferry neighborhood at a meeting of the Hickory Regional Planning Commission in February

“Now I may be out of order saying this, but rental people don’t take pride in their neighborhood. They’re not going to grow gardens. They’re not going to take care of things. All they want is a place to live and a place to get in and out of.” — Mike Sigmon, a neighboring resident speaking against a proposed residential development near Moore’s Ferry to the Hickory Regional Planning Commission in February. Sigmon choked up as he spoke to the board and held up a flower from his property.

“I am concerned (about) the disparagement of somebody who has to rent a home. There are people out there who really need a home.” — Hickory Regional Planning Commission member Bill Pekman responding to criticism of renters during a meeting in February concerning the rezoning near Moore’s Ferry

“There goes the neighborhood.” — A member of the crowd that angrily left council chambers in February after the Hickory Regional Planning Commission voted to recommend approval of the rezoning for the residential development near Moore’s Ferry

Appalachian State University

“For something like 30 years, we’ve wondered in Hickory, how we could keep our young people. What kind of opportunities would there be for young people in Hickory? And one of the things that was always brought up was, if we had a state-supported college in Hickory, that would be the silver bullet. So, welcome to the silver bullet.” — N.C. Rep. Jay Adams, speaking about the potential of the App State Hickory campus building during a tour of the future campus site in April

“I had to feel the moment, you know? I don’t know if it was because of the adrenaline, it was not that cold. It wasn’t warm by any means, but I was so hyped that I really wasn’t that cold.” – App State student Jake Schantz on jumping into the Duck Pond at the Boone campus in celebration of the Mountaineers’ upset win over Texas A&M in September. While Schantz jumped in the pond, he said he was not one of the revelers who tore apart an artwork in the water.

“We’ve had a chip on our shoulder due to lack of recognition, we feel like, for a long time, and this feels like we’re finally getting a little bit of our due.” — Hickory resident Ross Rogers, an App State alum. He came out to see the College GameDay bus while it was stopped in Hickory en route to Boone in September

Hickory Shootings

“They don’t care if these Black people kill Black people. They don’t care.” — Lanora Evans, mother of shooting victim India Rice, who was killed in 2021, expressing her frustration with police during an interview in June

“I will tell you in most of the cases that are unsolved, it’s fair to say we have strong persons of interest, but we just don’t have, we’ve not reached that level that we have to have. The one common denominator that I will say about the ones we don’t have charges in is we know that there are people out in the community who have information that could share it with us.” — Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant, speaking in June about difficulties getting people to come forward to provide information about shootings

“I cry every day for my community.” — Pinkie Sims, speaking in the aftermath of her brother Shonniel Blackburn’s shooting death in June

“I’ve been saying for a while I don’t worry about snitches getting stitches because moms are getting coffins and ashes.” — The Rev. David Roberts II of Morning Star Baptist Church, giving his thoughts on the unwillingness of some people to divulge information about shootings to police.

“We’re constantly working and helping the people in the Ridgeview area and all of the other areas. And it’s just, it’s a big job and we just don’t have enough hours in the day or the financing to really do a bang-up job.” — Hickory Councilman David Zagaroli, responding to a question about shootings in Hickory during an election forum in July

“There’s a life-or-death scenario unfolding in our community. I’m concerned that unless our leaders, you, take action, this problem will persist.” — Hickory resident Michael Willard voicing his frustration over recent shootings to the Hickory City Council during a meeting in August

Book Challenges







“There is a right and a wrong. That’s what I’ve been standing on ever since I’ve been saved by God’s grace. And so, I feel like there’s a gray area that we don’t need to teach our children in schools. We need to teach them right and wrong.” — Newly-elected Catawba County School Board member Don Sigmon, reacting to several speakers during his first school board meeting who protested efforts to remove certain books from the Catawba County school system

“These students need to know they’re not alone. They need to know that others share their difficulties.” — Kevin Sparks, member of the Catawba Freedom Readers, speaking in opposition to a campaign to remove certain books from the libraries in the Catawba County school system during a meeting of the school board in December

“I don’t think that all books are appropriate for all students and that’s where parent decision comes in. But which parents get to decide? Each parent gets to decide, I think.” — Catawba County School Board Member Leslie Barnette, defending the system’s red flag policy concerning books during a candidate forum in October

Donna Spencer

“Candidly, this is the first case that I’ve ever had where I’m not sure what the crime is that’s alleged to have been committed.” — Attorney Blair Cody, expressing his confusion regarding the embezzlement charges against his client, Register of Deeds Donna Spencer, following a court appearance in December

“I’m innocent. I want my constituents to know, the citizens to know, that I have not taken anything from the county. I love what I do, and I love the citizens of this county. And I would never do anything wrong against them.” — Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Spencer addressing the embezzlement charges against her after an appearance in court in December

Miscellaneous

“I’ll die free.” — Chad Carswell, a disabled U.S. Air Force veteran who declined a life-saving kidney transplant in early 2022 because of his refusal to get vaccinated. Later in the year, he received a transplant from his mother and remained unvaccinated, according to social media posts

“I literally watched fire burn the oxygen out of his mouth as it stole his scream as he was being shot at the same time.” — U.S. Air Force veteran T.J. Rose, recounting the time he saw several service members die after their vehicle hit an explosive in Iraq.

“When they had it on Union Square only, we had to put wrist bands on people; not only did we have to have our logos on the cups, we had to put wristbands on people. We don’t have to put wristbands on folks anymore, so that’s a plus.” — Hickory Wine Shoppe co-owner Marty Mull on one of the advantages of Hickory’s social district, which was officially created in March and allows people to walk around with alcoholic beverages in downtown provided they follow certain regulations

“Our challenges in continuing the level of commitment to provide a strong college environment are many, but we will seek creative and innovative solutions to assure that our students’ experiences here are focused on quality.” — Catawba Valley Community College President Garrett Hinshaw addressing the layoffs of 27 employees in December because of declining enrollment

“I love my life because it’s littered with cats.” — Sign in the home of Anita Isenhour, a Hickory woman whose home is filled with around 2,000 items of cat-themed memorabilia.

“I’ve been through it. I’ve suffered. Anything they’re going through, I can help.” — Lee Crissman, a transgender man who has created a support group for other transgender people

“It would have been so easy to prevent this.” — Alicia Paxson, speaking after her husband Philip died after driving off a collapsed bridge on 24th Street Place in September. The family has retained attorneys for a potential wrongful death claim.

“Let these planes flying over remind you of the planes that are flying over (Ukraine) and shooting missiles.” — Ukrainian American Lydia Cottrell, speaking during the National Day of Prayer in May. Cottrell said she had loved ones affected by the Russian invasion.