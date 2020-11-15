Pediatric nurse practitioner joins program

NEWTON — Pediatric nurse practitioner Dawn Bartock, MSN, CPNP, CPHON has joined Carolina Caring’s recently expanded Cardinal Kids Program, which provides palliative and hospice care to children and families who face the challenges of serious illness.
After receiving her nursing degree at Johns Hopkins University in 2002, Bartock began caring for patients while completing a Masters of Science in Nursing in 2011, which allowed her to provide advanced practice nursing to infants, children and adolescents in children’s hospitals throughout the United States, including Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.
As a community-based Cardinal Kids health care provider, Bartock is focused on providing expert, individualized pediatric care and working closely with the Cardinal Kids team to help each child, his or her physician and the child’s family manage the physical symptoms caused by their illness.
“Children are so resilient,” says Bartock. “I have always been passionate about helping them have the best possible quality of life if they are experiencing a serious illness.”
The Cardinal Kids Program is one of the few programs in North Carolina that focuses on the care of children. Its specialized health-care teams include doctors, nurses, social workers and chaplains who conduct regular visits —mostly in the home — for children of all ages whether their disease is curable, chronic or life-threatening.
The Cardinal Kids Program was made possible through a grant from the Duke Endowment in 2019 and serves a multi-county area including Alexander, Burke, Catawba, Gaston, Iredell, Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties.
For more information about the Cardinal Kids program, visit CarolinaCaring.org/cardinalkids.
Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit health care provider. They specialize in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine, hospice care, and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Piedmont. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828.466.0466 or visit CarolinaCaring.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.