Pedestrian struck, trapped under truck in Conover
Pedestrian struck, trapped under truck in Conover

20200703_hdr_news_wreck_p1

Catawba County EMS personnel and St. Stephens firefighters transport a woman after removing her from beneath a truck on Rifle Range Road Thursday afternoon.

 ROBERT C. REED/RECORD

A pedestrian was transported by Catawba County EMS after being hit by a truck on Rifle Range Road Thursday afternoon.

St. Stephens Fire Chief Shawn Greene said the pedestrian, who he identified as a woman, was removed from under the vehicle.

“As far as I know, she never lost consciousness,” Greene said. “She was answering questions.”

N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Additional details were not immediately available.

In addition to the fire department, EMS and state troopers, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

