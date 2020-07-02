Pedestrian struck, trapped under truck in Conover

A pedestrian was transported by Catawba County EMS after being hit by a truck on Rifle Range Road Thursday afternoon.

St. Stephens Fire Chief Shawn Greene said the pedestrian, who he identified as a woman, was removed from under the vehicle.

“As far as I know, she never lost consciousness,” Greene said. “She was answering questions.”

N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Additional details were not immediately available.

In addition to the fire department, EMS and state troopers, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.