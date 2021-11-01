Pedestrian struck by vehicle and dies at Hickory intersection

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed near Springs Road in Hickory Saturday night.

Ricky Allen Knees, 61, of Hickory was crossing the street at the 16th Street and 10th Ave NE intersection near Walgreens when he was struck by a Honda driven by Doris Marie Jerome, 36, of Hickory, according to a Hickory police report.

Police responded shortly after 8 p.m.

According to the report, Jerome told police she wasn’t able to see Knees because he wore dark clothes.

Knees was declared dead on the scene by Catawba County EMS.

Jerome is not expected to be charged in this case, Capt. Philip Demas with the Hickory Police Department said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.