Pedestrian struck by truck on Second Street NE in Hickory on Monday afternoon

A man was transported after being hit by a truck on Second Street NE near St. Aloysius Catholic Church Monday afternoon.

A supervisor with Infinity Contractors said the man was in the road and was struck by one of the company's trucks. The supervisor and other Infinity employees said the man was carrying beer.

The condition of the man was not known Monday afternoon. Traffic was flowing normally as of 5 p.m.

